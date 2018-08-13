Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ Muggs & MF Doom “Assassination Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.18

Wiz Khalifa might’ve gotten brolic practicing how to kick ass MMA style but ultimately he’s more a lover than a fighter.

He states as much in his Swae Lee assisted visuals to “Hopeless Romantic” in which the mixed martial artist emcee finds himself lamping in a land comprised of naked women. Talk about the land of milk and honey.

You can now count MF Doom amongst Kanye West’s rap peers who ain’t too pleased about his “MAGA” manner of thinking. For the animated visuals to DJ Muggs and MF Doom’s “Assassination Day,” the two imagine how the shooting of a 2020 Presidential candidate Kanye “MAGA” West would play out. Coooold blooded!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East featuring BlocBoy JB, Bow Wow, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. SWAE LEE – “HOPELESS ROMANTIC”

DJ MUGGS & MF DOOM – “ASSASSINATION DAY”

DAVE EAST FT. BLOCBOY JB – “NO STYLIST”

BOW WOW – “THEY THINK I’M CRAZY”

ROSEWOOD BAPE – “MONOPOLY”

CMDWN FT. CHIEF KEEF & CA$TRO GUAPO – “ROXANNE”

FATHER FT. ABRA – “LOTTO”

DANDILA – “RED EYE TO NELLYVILLE”

KAZZE FT. DREEZY – “GOING NO WHERE”