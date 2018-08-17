Unbeknownst to many (maybe?), Lil Duval’s been in the game for quite some time on his stand-up comedy grind and luckily for him the music game in the ‘10’s hands out contracts to comedians, social media stars, and even actors. All things that he’s well known for.

Now at the tender age of 41, Lil Duval is experiencing the life of a music star thanks to his summer ’18 smash hit “Smile B*tch,” but if you think his success has made his best life better, think again.

Chopping it up with the morning trio the comedian/singer straight outta Duval County, Florida opens about things like newfound stardom has interrupted his everyday best life to believing that Black people are the last thing on white folk’s minds.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Lil Duval on The Breakfast Club.

How my ex look when smile bitch come on the radio pic.twitter.com/vxfwvbysB5 — lil duval (@lilduval) July 18, 2018

1. Smile B*tch!

As big a hit as “Smile B*tch” is, interestingly enough DJ Envy convinced Duval to clean up the record. Though Duval didn’t want to do it he did want his daughter to sing. Now he has one of the biggest hits of 2018. Interestingly enough he says he was living his best life before the song broke out and now he can’t live on the humble anymore with the newfound fame and work that comes with it. He ain’t complaining though, just calling it how it is.

