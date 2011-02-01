Music Is My Business – “Run It Back” [New Artist/Executive Spotlight Video]

MusicIsMyBusiness CEO Aaron Arnold has delivered his first official video “Run It Back.”
The first single off of the forthcoming MusicIsMyBusiness’ album titled “The Unknowns” features three rap-artists including Currency Sound rapper Kash and rock singer Tim Z.
An appearance by Grammy-nominated violinist, Ashanti is also made.
Peep the video as they successfully merge Hip-Hop and rock…
Peep The Interview With Diddy’s former intern after the jump as he speaks with CNN on his come up in the music industry [More]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE