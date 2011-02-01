Music Is My Business – “Run It Back” [New Artist/Executive Spotlight Video]

MusicIsMyBusiness CEO Aaron Arnold has delivered his first official video “Run It Back.”

The first single off of the forthcoming MusicIsMyBusiness’ album titled “The Unknowns” features three rap-artists including Currency Sound rapper Kash and rock singer Tim Z.

An appearance by Grammy-nominated violinist, Ashanti is also made.

Peep the video as they successfully merge Hip-Hop and rock…

