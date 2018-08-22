Woke White Warrior Beto O’Rourke Defends Kneeling NFL Players

Beto O’Rourke is running against Ted Cruz in Texas for his Senate seat. The Democratic candidate eloquently and masterfully explained why kneeling NFL players are anything but disrespectful to veterans, the flag or whatever spin you want to put on it.

While speaking at a town hall meeting in Houston last week and taking questions to the audience, he was asked if he thought NFL players protesting police brutality was disrespectful. His short answer was, “No,” but his elaboration was a few minutes of brilliance.

After mentioning it is American to disagree, he dropped jewels.reminding the audience of some of the perils of the Civil Rights movement and Black people serving in the military abroad to only to be denied equal rights. But the kicker will have the Black Lives Matter squad furiously clapping.

“Peaceful, non-violent protests, including taking a knee at a football game to point out that Black men, unarmed, Black teenagers, unarmed and Black children, unarmed, are being killed at a frightening level right now, including by members of law enforcement, without accountability, and without justice,” he said. “And this problem—as grave as it is—is not gonna fix itself.”

He added, “And they’re frustrated, frankly, with people like me, and those in positions of public trust and power, who have been unable to resolve this or bring justice for what has been done and to stop it from continuing to happen in this country. And so non-violently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem, to ensure that we fix it. That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

Where is the lie?

Watch the full answer below.

