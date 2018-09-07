Casanova ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Down B*tch,” E-40 ft. Konshens & Ty Dolla $ign “One Night” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.18

Since bustin’ into the game with “Don’t Run” Casanova’s been on his chest pounding thug sh*t but today it seems like the Brooklyn rapper is finally dropping something that relates his name.

Linking up with the Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Casanova gets all in his romantic feelings and shows his wifey some much deserved appreciation in the visual to “Down B*tch.” What’s the difference between Casanova’s “Down B*tch” and Ja Rule’s “Down Ass B*tch”? A ride or die that can rap? Just askin.’

Back on the left coast the Bay Area OG E-40 keeps his presence felt and gets poured up in the club for the Konshens and Ty Dolla $ign assisted clip to “One Night.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BTS featuring Nicki Minaj, G Herbo, and more.

CASANOVA FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “DOWN B*TCH”

E-40 FT. KONSHENS & TY DOLLA $IGN – “ONE NIGHT”

BTS FT. NICK MINAJ – “IDOL”

G HERBO – “BONJOUR”

DENZEL CURRY – “VENGEANCE”

AMINE – “REEL IT IN”

MARK STEELE – “IMAGINARY PLAYER”

CHINA MAC FT. SNAP DOGG, JEZZ GASOLINE & D-ROCC – “RUN DAT BACK”