Wilder Valderrama AKA Fez From ‘That 70’s Show’ Holding Demi Lovato Down During Rehab

Demi Lovato has garnered support from family, friends, and her legion of fans as she continues her drug rehab treatment. In the midst of those gathering around the singer, ex-boyfriend Wilder Valderrama, best known for his role as Fez from That 70’s Show, has been by Lovato’s side during her ordeal.

TMZ reports:

TMZ has learned Demi quietly transferred from a rehab center on the East Coast to another facility that is world-renowned for its addiction programs. She’s been at that facility for more than a month, and Wilmer has flown there several times during visiting days to be with her.

Several people in a nearby town tell TMZ, they’ve seen Demi and Wilmer at a local Starbucks several times, and it appeared to people in the shop they were boyfriend/girlfriend.

We don’t know if they’re back together … what we do know is that Wilmer put everything on hold when Demi almost died from an opioid OD on July 24 and was a constant presence at the hospital, where she spent nearly 2 weeks.

While the news has yet to be confirmed by the pair if TMZ’s sources are correct, the move by Valderrama is nothing short of classy.

