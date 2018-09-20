Thanks to his drama with Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly’s been making headlines for the past few weeks with fans split over who had the better diss record. While people are saying that MGK simply took a shot at Em to help his “struggle” career, MGK had a legit bone to pick with the “Kill Shot” rapper.

Today (Sept. 20), the Cleveland artist who’s sold over 20 million records (for real?!) and appeared in 10 movies (word?!?) swung through The Breakfast Club to talk about the entire situation and where it stands. Chopping it up with the morning trio, MGK gets into how old his beef with Eminem actually is, his drama with G-Eazy, and why he won’t stop his drug use.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Machine Gun Kelly on The Breakfast Club.

1. Late Registration

Machine Gun Kelly said Eminem should’ve responded to him saying his daughter was hot “six years ago.” He says he didn’t know how old Hailey was at the time but that he spoke with Paul Rosenberg behind the scenes afterwards and thought whatever friction would’ve been there was squashed. Em obviously felt another ways.

