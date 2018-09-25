8 Things We Learned from Taraji P. Henson & Tracie Jenkins on The Breakfast Club

It’s officially Fall season and y’all know what that means: season premiers of your favorite TV shows!

With the fifth season of Empire premiering tomorrow night Taraji P. Henson is on her promo tour grind but not necessarily to talk about what Cookie’s going to be up to once Empire kicks off tomorrow night.

Sitting down with your favorite morning trio, The Breakfast Club, Taraji and her close friend Tracie Jenkins address a problem that’s been plaguing the Black community for decades: mental health. Opening up about their own experiences and struggles with said issue to Envy, Charlamagne and Angela Yee, TPH and TJ explain just how big a problem mental health is in our communities and how it plays a part in their lives to this day.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jenkins on The Breakfast Club.

1. This Can’t Be Life

TPH reveals that her son’s father was killed when he was 9-years-old and her father died two years later “ I saw the last look. I felt his body go cold. That’s traumatic.” Wow. That truly is. She felt it hard to open up to non-Black therapists and feels that she wouldn’t be able to completely open up to a white therapist. Eventually, she found a Black therapist but still feels she hasn’t found “the right” one.

