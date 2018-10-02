Cops Searching For Queens Teen Who Gunned Down Teen On Brooklyn Basketball Court

A senseless shooting death that took place last month is one step closer to getting solved. The NYPD is on the lookout for Queens teenager Aaron Nathaniel who is suspected of gunning down a 16-year-old boy on a Brooklyn basketball court, and his photo from surveillance video was made public on Monday (Oct. 1).

The New York Daily News reports:

Cops issued a photograph of Aaron on Monday night. He’s described as black, about 5-foot-6, and weighing about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a bandana, police said.

Aaron “discharged a firearm two times,” police said. One of the bullets struck 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi Joseph Oyebola in the head.

The dead youth’s father was glad police have a suspect — but was shocked to learn that cops are looking for another teenager.

“It’s a good development to the family, though it cannot replace my son,” said David Oyebola.

“But I would like to meet that person and ask him the question, why he did what he did,” said Oyebola. “For somebody 14 years-old doing that, doing what he did?”

Oyebola, known as “Timi” by his friends, was said not to be involved in street life and was called a good student. A Marine Corps vet was at the playground and tried to assist Oyebola as he died in his arms.

—

Photo: Getty