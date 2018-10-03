Tangerine Tyrant Slams Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford

President Donald Trump was in a rally Tuesday night (Oct. 2) in Mississippi, using the moment to tastelessly throw jabs at Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. During the rally, the Orange Overlord of Chaos slammed Dr. Ford’s account of the events of a party where she alleged Kavanaugh assaulted her to raucous applause from the blindly approving crowd.

The Hill reports:

“36 years ago, this happened,” Trump said at the rally in Mississippi, referring to the party in 1982 where Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

Trump then launched into a mocking imitation of Ford as she testified at last week’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, prompting applause and laughter from the audience.

“How did you get home?” Trump said. “I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

“What neighbourhood was it in?” he continued, as the crowd cheered and clapped. “I don’t know. Where’s the house?’ I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it?’ I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”

Yeah, like we said, tasteless.

We won’t dignify this blustering fool by sharing the video of the moment.

—

