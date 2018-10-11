Quavo “B U B B L E G U M,” DJ Snake ft. Cardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna “Taki Taki” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.18

Quavo’s finally embarking on that long anticipated solo tip and though it’s kind of weird to see him without his Migos brethren by his side we’re sure he’ll be okay.

Today the ATLien comes through with a post-apocalyptic clip to “B U B B L E G U M” in which he lamps with Draya Michele and slips into a virtual reality world where he’s the last man alive surrounded by a bevy of beauties. We’re not sure why a man alone in a room with Draya Michele would even toy around with virtual reality but to each his own.

Keeping things in the family (sort of), Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna hop on DJ Snake’s visuals to “Taki Taki” where they get grown and sexy in a dark place where most people would be too scared to get freaky.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Brian, Mariah Carey, and more.

QUAVO – “B U B B L E G U M”

DJ SNAKE FT. CARDI B, SELENA GOMEZ & OZUNA – “TAKI TAKI”

RICH BRIAN – “HISTORY”

MARIAH CAREY – “WITH YOU”

REASON – “SITUATIONS”

MADEINTYO – “OUTSTANDING”

ALLSTAR JR – “F*CK THESE N*****”

KRIS WU FT. JHENE AIKO – “FREEDOM”

SUMMER WALKER – “CPR”