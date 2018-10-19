Fan Who Claimed Tekashi 6ix9ine Choked Him Out Doesn’t Want To Prosecute, The State Doesn’t Care

After years of mounting legal woes Tekashi 6ix9ine finally caught a tiny Trump sized break when the Houston teenager who the Brooklyn rapper allegedly put hands on decided he wanted to drop the charges.

According to TMZ 16-year-old Santiago Albarran showed up at Tekashi’s court hearing yesterday in Houston (October 18) where 69’s facing assault charges for his actions to let lawyers know his feelings on the case. Though the victim didn’t say anything during the court proceedings he did speak with Tekashi’s lawyer, Carl Moore he didn’t want the “Gummo” rapper prosecuted. He even dapped up his alleged assaulter afterwards and posed for a picture with both of them throwing up the Trey Way sign.

While on the surface this seems like a big break for the rainbow haired rapper, prosecutors could care less what Albarran’s wishes are and will continue to move forward with the case.

Well, at least the “Fifi” rapper’s now got his alleged victim going to bat for him. Whether or not that ultimately makes a difference remains to be seen.