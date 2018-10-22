NBA Prospect Darius Bazley Skips College To Sign With New Balance

If you say you expected this, you’re either psychic or a damn liar. High school NBA prospect Darius Bazley has decided to pass on a scholarship to Syracuse and a spot on G League team to intern for New Balance, for $1,000,000 guaranteed.

Not a bad deal for an 18-year-old, right?

Besides curving college and the NBA’s developmental league, Bazley signed with an agent, Rich Paul, in May. The kid isn’t exactly overhyping his own talents considering his agent also reps LeBron James and Ben Simmons, amongst others.

The internship is money in the bank, if all goes to plan. The New York Times reports that besides the guaranteed milli, he’ll get $14 million if he hits certain athletic incentives.

While he is currently training in Memphis, Bazley will be moving to Boston where he will begin his corporate gig in New Balance’s “marketing department, digital and social teams, footwear and apparel design arms and the company’s sports laboratory in Lawrence, Mass.” per the NY Times.

Bazely is New Balance’s first basketball signee (they were wooing Gordan Hayward, who ended up inking with Anta) as it hopes to reenter the basketball market.

NBA or not, Bazely’s New Balance 999, 996 and 574 game is going to be proper. Best of luck to him.

—

Photo: Getty