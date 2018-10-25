Ciara “Dose,” Hell Rell & B. Lansky ft. C-Nova “Money Makers” & More | Daily Visuals 10.24.18

Even after all these years Ciara’s kept her love of dancing in her videos (and in general) alive and well.

In her latest visual for “Dose,” Cici takes it back to her old hood in ATL where she’s joined by a team of ground stompers and drummers to create a pep rally through the streets of Edgewood in the A. Should we be surprised that a woman married to a NFL quarterback would throw a pep rally for her video?

Former Dip Set member Hell Rell meanwhile is apparently still living the lavish life even though he hasn’t dropped a new project in a hot minute in his B. Lansky and C-Nova assisted clip to “Money Makers.” He gonna be on that new Dip Set reunion album or nah?

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Spice, Mereba, and more.

CIARA – “DOSE”

HELL RELL & B. LANSKY FT. C-NOVA – “MONEY MAKERS”

SPICE – “BLACK HYPOCRISY”

MEREBA – “PLANET U”

LITTLE DRAGON – “LOVER CHANTING”

ZAHSOSAA – “SLIME”

YOUNG NUDY – “ONE DOLLA”