Boston Gangster, FBI Informant Whitey Bulger Catches The Fatal Fade In Jail

The snitch tag will always make you a target in the bing, no matter who you are. Yesterday (Oct. 30), infamous mob boss Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death in jail, and speculation is he was the victim of a mob hit.

Bulger was 89, but his old age was not enough to get a pass on catching a fatal fade.

Reports the New York Times:

James (Whitey) Bulger, the South Boston mobster and F.B.I. informer who was captured after 16 years on the run and finally brought to justice in 2013 for a murderous reign of terror that inspired books, films and a saga of Irish-American brotherhood and brutality, was found beaten to death on Tuesday in a West Virginia prison. He was 89.

Two Federal Bureau of Prisons employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public, said Mr. Bulger was beaten unrecognizable by inmates shortly after he had arrived at the prison, the Hazelton federal penitentiary in Bruceton Mills, W.Va. He had been moved from prison to prison in recent years and was incarcerated in Florida before being transferred to Hazelton, which has been rife with violence.

Bulger was reportedly found unresponsive early Tuesday morning and was declared dead by the Preston County Medical Examiner. Bulger, who had been caught after 16 years on the run in 2011, was serving two life sentences for 11 murders.

Photo: Getty