Cops Fear Tekashi69 May Set Off East Coast vs West Coast War, Within His Own Team

Notorious rap troll Tekashi69 is very much on the radar of the police. Reportedly, after last week’s shooting, the authorities feel the Brownsville rapper is at the center of an East Coast vs West Coast war, with his own crew.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell TMZ that they fear more blood could be shed after things reached a boiling point between two factions of Tekashi’s world.

We broke the story … Tekashi was set to meet with record producer Elliot Grainge for a dinner meeting in NYC, but things got heated after Tekashi’s entourage was denied entry … and shots were eventually fired, leaving one 6ix9ine’s guys with a bullet in his gut.

We’re told last week’s confrontation was not a one-time freak thing — it had been brewing for a while, as there have been several disagreements between Tekashi’s camp in the East and Elliot’s team in the West on how Tekashi’s career should be managed.

BTW … Tekashi is signed to Elliot’s label, 10k Projects, which also has Trippie Redd signed as an artist.

Regarding the East Coast/West Coast “war,” our law enforcement sources say it’s nothing on the scale of the Tupac-Biggie beef from the ’90s … it’s way smaller than that.

Tekashi has gotten way more press for his antics than his actual music. Think about that.

