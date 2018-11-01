Marty Mar Confirms ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is A Go With Instagram Post Alongside Will Smith

It looks like we are officially getting that third Bad Boys film we have been waiting damn near fifteen years to happen. Martin Lawrence pretty much confirmed the movie is happening in a recent Instagram post featuring his fellow co-star Will Smith.

Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery are back, and if there are no more setbacks, the third installment in the popular franchise titled Bad Boys For Life will begin filming next year as previously reported. The first two films had the master of movie destruction Michael Bay at the helm for the third film Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah (Snowfall) will take over directorial duties.

As for the plot for the first film, Esquire shared what could be the film’s official synopsis, and it’s quite interesting.

“The film will see Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett working as a private eye after a falling out with Smith’s Mike Lowery, who is going through a midlife crisis as a bachelor who finally wants to mature, all while dealing with a new a young and cocky partner who is loyal to Lowery but that loyalty is not reciprocated, and finds bond with Burnett when he returns to the fray. Lowery and Burnett are brought together again when a lean, mean, skilled, Albanian mercenary with a vendetta puts a death order on Lowery and Burnett for the death of his brother. Now the two must work together once again to bring him down.”

Alongside the third film, there is still the Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba reportedly in the works as well. We can’t wait to see both Smith and Lawrence back on the big screen together.

—

Photo: Columbia Pictures / Getty