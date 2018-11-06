Dame Dash Slapped With Restraining Order For Allegedly Threatening Hair Stylist

Dame Dash has found himself in a bit of legal hot water if recent allegations levied against him are true. A children’s hair stylist is accusing the business mogul of physically threatening her and has been granted a restraining order.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Patrice Miner was granted a temporary restraining order against Dash, barring him from coming within 30 yards of her or her store.

Miner claims that Dash — who she describes as an “investor and customer” — recently came into the store, “walked up to me and threaten my life.” She claims Dash grabbed a customer and threw him out of the shop before telling her she was “so lucky” there were people there.

In another incident, she claims Dash “yelled and screamed and called me an idiot in front of guests and customers.”

It’s unclear if Dash really is an investor in the business, but the company posted a photo on their Instagram page in August of Dash alongside “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter.

The outlet adds that a hearing will be held this month to grant a permanent restraining order.

