Wu-Tang Clan Drop ‘For The Children: 25 Years Of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ Doc

This past weekend the timeless Hip-Hop classic that is Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The 36 Chambers celebrated it’s 25th anniversary (feel old, y’all? We do!) and though they didn’t re-release the album they did do something better.



To commemorate the anniversary Wu-Tang released a documentary about their classic debut album titled For The Children: 25 Years Of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in which each member explains what the album meant to them and how it changed the game. Aside from getting insight from each individual member For The Children also features the likes of A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky talking about impact the album had on them back in the day. “People can relate to struggle especially when you in the muthaf*ckin’ struggle” explained Rocky.

The RZA’s summary of Enter The 36 Chambers is a bit more insightful than Rocky’s but not far off from what he felt. “36 Chambers, when you hear it you’re hearing young men finding themselves and finding a way to express themselves.” And we were all able to relate to what they were saying which is why to this day many regard Enter The 36 Chambers as a top 10 Hip-Hop classic.

Check out For The Children: 25 Years Of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) below and get ready to bop your head throughout the entire documentary.