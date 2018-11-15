Juicy J ft. Travis Scott “Neighbor,” Troy Ave “Ice Cream” & More | Daily Visuals 11.14.18

Juicy J might not be from Houston but that is his last name so it kinda makes sense he’d reach out to the Astroworld artist known as Travis Scott for a quick collaboration. We’re reaching there for an H-Town connection aren’t we?

For the dark visuals to “Neighbor,” Juicy J and Travis Scott escape the spotlight in exchange for a room where chains hang from the ceiling and the feeling of an appearance from Hellraiser’s Pinhead haunts the room.

Back in Brooklyn Troy Ave keeps his grind in full gear and in his clip to “Ice Cream” hits up an ice cream parlor where the women eat their ice cream cones as erotic as you’d expect. They still got nothing on Jill Scott. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Stefflon Don featuring Tory Lanez, Z-Ro, and more.

JUICY J FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “NEIGHBOR”

TROY AVE – “ICE CREAM”

STEFFLON DON FT. TORY LANEZ – “SENSELESS REMIX”

Z-RO – “I GOT THE SAUCE”

DJ MUGGS & ROC MARCIANO – “CAUGHT A LICK”

MICK JENKINS FT. BEN HIXON – “REGINALD”

LUCKY DAYE – “ROLL SOME MO”

BENN THE BUTCHER – “JOE PESCI 38”

ROY WOODS – “SNOW WHITE”

DJ JON DOE & J57 FT. EL GANTE – “II PADRONE”

GRIME LORDS FT. J SCIENIDE & JAY ROYALE – “POWER REFINEMENT”

VOCAB SLICK – “THAT MONEY”

RAS KASS FT. K RINO IM3 – “SO13”

ATMOSPHERE – “GRAFFITI”

DJ TRUE JUSTICE FT. VOCAB SLICK & Z – “HIGHWAY”

DJ ILLEGAL & SIDE EFFECT – “BLOOD MONEY”