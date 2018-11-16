2 Chainz Drops “Hot Wings Are A Girl’s Best Friend” Two-Song Bundle

Though 2 Chainz hasn’t dropped any solo material in a hot minute he’s been keeping himself relevant by making the rounds in guest appearances on a bevy of other artists album cuts and singles.

Today though the artist formerly known as Tity Boi comes through with a 2 for 1 deal as he’s dropping two new tracks in one fell swoop via the Hot Wings Are A Girl’s Best Friend bundle. “Huh” you ask? Well the bundle consists of two songs which are named “Hot Wings” and “Girl’s Best Friend,” hence the title of the 2-packer. Clever, right?This is Chainz’s first dolo release since he dropped his EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It back in February so Hot Wings is sure to hit the spot for some 2 Chainz fans hungry for something new to indulge in.

Check out Hot Wings Are A Girl’s Best Friend and let us know if 2 Chainz got that work or nah.

Photo: Getty