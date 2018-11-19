Marvel Studios Releases The Official Timeline To Their Cinematic Universe

After much debate, theorizing and disagreements, Marvel has finally put the issue of their cinematic timeline to rest.

For years fans have debated what happened first and in which movie, but after last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming implied it took place a full 8 years after the events of 2012’s The Avengers (huh?!), Marvel began to feel the pressure to clear up their cinematic timeline for the sake of their fans sanity.

Now Screen Rant got their hands on the official MCU timeline and though that Spider-Man time jump was an obvious hiccup that can’t be taken back at this point Marvel Studios made another interesting choice to list 2008’s Iron Man as having took place in 2010? Watcha doing, Marvel?!

You’ll also notice that not included on the list are Marvel’s television and Netflix shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage and Daredevil. And though we all know that 2019’s Captain Marvel is set to take place in the mid 90’s, we don’t know which year(s) it’ll actually be set in, so it seems like Marvel’s playing that information close to the chest.

Either way check out the MCU timeline below and let us know if it finally puts your mind at ease or raises more questions than it answers.

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger

2010: Iron Man

2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

2012: The Avengers, Iron Man 3

2013: Thor: The Dark World

2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

2016-2017: Doctor Strange

2017: Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War