The Diplomats ft. Belly “On God,” Kodak Black ft. Travis Scott “Zeze” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.18

After a 14-year hiatus The Diplomats finally reunited for their highly anticipated comeback album Diplomatic Ties and to accompany the release of their album come through with a clip for an album cut.

For their military themed clip to “On God,” Belly joins the Dip Set on a battlefield where the team gets ready for war in their bunk while poppin’ bottles and puffing on piff. Maybe they’re stationed at the border where they don’t have to be on point cause there ain’t no actual threat to the nation.

Kodak Black meanwhile links up with Travis Scott and makes the most of a green screen and utilizes some simple special effects in the background for his visual to “Zeze.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jaden Smith, Translee featuring T.I., and more.

THE DIPLOMATS FT. BELLY – “ON GOD”

KODAK BLACK FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “ZEZE”

JADEN SMITH – “PLASTIC”

TRANSLEE FT. T.I. – “CATCH THIS WAVE”

JACQUEES – “HOUSE OR HOTEL”

REASON – “WHAT I DO FREESTYLE”

YFN LUCCI FT. YFN TRAEPOUND, YFN STEP & YFN MONEY – “BUST IT DOWN”