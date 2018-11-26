Future’s 6th Baby Mama Claims He Put A Bounty On Her Head For Keeping Pregnancy

Looks like Future has found himself in a bit of hot water as his latest baby mama has come out with some pretty serious accusations.

In an Instagram post obtained by Baller Alert, model/baby mama Eliza Reign took to her page and revealed that Future not only threatened her life but that of their unborn child, allegedly.

Reign went into detail about how Future tried to convince her to abort the child to flying off the handle once she decided to see the pregnancy through.

“I got the courage to basically inform Him that I didn’t go through with the procedure and decided to keep the child. He went ballistic! Having members of his camp call me and friends come by my job asking about me. It got so bad, Out of fear, I started to slow down on working.”

Though she figured that her life was possibly in danger it wasn’t until she got word of the price on her head that she knew for sure things were dead serious.

“I AM IN TOTAL SHOCK. SCARED FOR MYSELF, MY UNBORN CHILD, AND MY FAMILY! Never thought that a person with 5 baby mamas would want the 6th one dead. It’s truly heartbreaking!!!!!”

Future has yet to respond but Instagram apparently felt that she violated their guidelines with her post and removed it from her page.

