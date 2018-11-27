Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Died On Thanksgiving Day

Oprah Winfrey shared a loving tribute to her mother Vernita Lee, who passed away last week on Thanksgiving Day. Lee was 84 and passed at her Milwaukee, Wisc. home.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace,” Winfrey, 64, wrote in a caption for a family photo which featured Lee surrounded by family and friends that was posted on Monday (Nov. 26).

According to PEOPLE, Lee was laid to rest during a private weekend ceremony.

Along with Winfrey, Lee is survived by another daughter. Lee’s two other children, a son and daughter, died in 1989 and 2003 respectively. The outlet added that Winfrey was able to place both her parents on retirement on the back of the success of The Oprah Winfrey Show and provided every comfort she could for them.

Lee, a former housekeeper, lived the rest of her last years in Wisconsin.

Our condolences to Oprah Winfrey and to those who knew and loved Ms. Vernita Lee.

—

Photo: Getty