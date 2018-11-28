Washington NFL Team Claims Alleged Woman Beater

That Washington NFL team just took another L without taking the field. The squad whose name is a racial slur just picked up Reuben Foster, the linebacker who was quickly cut by the San Francisco 49ers after he was arrested in Tampa Bay for allegedly slapping a woman in the face.

ESPN reports that Washington claimed Foster off waivers and that he is on the commissioner’s exempt list. This means he can’t attend games or practice, but can use the team’s facilities to workout or for other non-football activities.

Said the Washington team’s senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams via a statement, “The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone. Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Gold as a player.”

But they sure enough claimed his rights, just in case. Right.

The cops arrested Foster on Saturday (Nov. 25) before the 49ers were set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next day. Foster was booked for allegedly getting into a verbal argument with a woman that escalated to him slapping her phone out of her hand and slapping her with an open hand to the left side of her face, per the authorities.

Elissa Ennis is the woman pressing charges against Foster. She is the same woman who accused Foster of domestic violence this past February, but she recanted, which lead to the charges being dropped in May.

Yes, Colin Kaepernick is still jobless. No, the Washington NFL team never even gave him a tryout.