Tekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Screws Fashion Nova Over On ‘Drummer Boy’ Track “MAMA”

Tekashi 6ix9ine had his name came up quite a bit in recent times for obvious reasons tied to his legal issues, but he’s also come up in a way few would expect. Fashion Nova is said to have a beef with the rainbow-coiffed rapper after he allegedly stiffed the clothing company by not mentioning them on a track from Dummy Boy.

TMZ reports:

Tekashi’s album “Dummy Boy” dropped Tuesday … and one of the highlights is the track “MAMA,” which features Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. The lyrics include, “Splish splash apple bottoms make that ass phat.” It’s catchy, but it has messed up a deal with Fashion Nova.

Record company sources tell us Tekashi inked a 6-figure deal with the clothing company, to include branding in his music video — and according to the deal the lyric in question was supposed to go this way — “Splish splash Fashion Nova make that ass phat.”

Fashion Nova maybe naively believed Tekashi would deliver, so they gave him the entire amount up front. At first, it seemed things were hunky-dory, because the teaser to the track included the Fashion Nova lyric.

Fashion Nova believed its deal with Tekashi was solid during the shooting of the music video for the song, which was derailed by a real shooting. And, check out the pic we got … Fashion Nova is emblazoned on the screen with those phat asses.

Adding to all this, the outlet adds that sources told them that Nicki Minaj wanted the lyric changed as her rival, Cardi B, also has a deal with Fashion Nova.

