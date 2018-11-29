Young Thug Sued By Buckhead Jeweler for Unpaid $115K Tab

Looks like Young Thug might have to run some of his pricey ice as he’s found himself in the middle of a civil lawsuit for unpaid merchandise.

According to AJC, the Atlanta rapper is being sued for $115,000 by Buckhead jeweler Icebox who claims Thugger took more than $200,000 in frozen water with promises of paying for the ice at a later date. Have these jewelers learned nothing from the people who dealt with Sean Kingston?!

Icebox says that the Slim Language rapper “intentionally induced Icebox to allow him to take merchandise” without ever really intending to pay for the jewels.

The transactions took place over four store visits from May 2017 to May of this year, according to a complaint filed on behalf of the jeweler in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday. The rapper made $95,000 in payments on the invoices, but they were never paid in full, attorneys for Icebox claim.

Among the merchandise listed in the suit is a $30,000 Rolex watch, a $20,000 Cartier bracelet and a $30,000 diamond wallet chain with a $6,500 rose gold clasp.

Someone came off lovely… for a minute anyway. Young Thug was given a grace period to honor his word but after that time expired the lawsuit was filed.

Matthew Parrish, an attorney with Atlanta-based firm Robbins Ross Alloy Belinfante Littlefield representing the jeweler, said his firm sent a letter Oct. 16 demanding the $115,090 balance be paid in full.

“We told him if he did not respond, or at least get back to us to discuss the debt, within 30 days, we would sue him,” he said.

This isn’t a good look for Thugger being that he was just granted bail for his probation violation earlier this month.

—

Photo: WENN.com