Kodak Black “Calling My Spirit,” Solo Lucci “Cash Money” & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.18

Ever since getting out of prison Kodak Black’s been on his grizzly getting back into the spotlight while staying out of trouble but judging from his new video it seems like his days behind bars weigh heavily on his mind.

In his visuals to “Calling My Spirit” the Florida rapper sits in a therapist’s chair accompanied by some half-clothed women while we get scenes set in prison where the inmates go through the motions before being sprung by some sexy young women.

Solo Lucci meanwhile uses his break from Love & Hip Hop to drop a new clip to “Cash Money” where he makes his way to New Orleans and pays homage to the Hot Boyz in their hometown.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ski Mask The Slump God, Denzel Curry, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “CALLING MY SPIRIT”

SOLO LUCCI – “CASH MONEY”

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “LA LA”

TM88, SOUTHSIDE & GUNNA – “ORDER”

DENZEL CURRY – “CLOUT COBAIN”

STRO FT. MANNYWELLZ – “HOLY VIBES”

MARK TOO SHARP, MRS BRADLEY GRANDSON & LIL MARLO – “NO CAP”

LIL GOTIT – “FREESTYLE”

TIM AJAYI FT. MARCIA B – “FREAKIN’ OUT”

KRIMELIFE CA$$ – “RED DOT”

MAL & QUILL – “WHAT’S HAPPENING”

SMOKEPURPP – “SAUCE LIKE THIS”

TOKEN – “TREEHOUSE”

LOSO LOADED & DON Q – “BAD ENERGY”

BRED DOE – “40”

YUNG BABY TATE – “THAT GIRL”