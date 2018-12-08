CLOSE
Eminem ft. Jessie Reyez “Good Guy,” Gucci Mane “Off The Boat” & More | Daily Visuals 12.7.18

Eminem becomes a victim of domestic violence and Gucci Mane takes a boat out for a spin. Today's Daily Visuals.

Even after all these years Eminem just can’t seem to get the whole “love” thing right. Least not in his videos anyway.

Continuing to demonstrate that love hurts, in his visual to “Good Guy,” Em finds himself getting his comeuppance at the hands of Jessie Reyez after she digs herself out a grave and does Eminem the same way Jennifer Lopez did Billy Campbell in Enough. It was brutal but well deserved.

Gucci Mane meanwhile seems to be living his best life post-prison as he takes a yacht filled with women and champagne out for a spin in his clip to “Off The Boat.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from XXXTentacion featuring Kanye West, Sadat X and El Da Sensei, and more.

EMINEM FT. JESSIE REYEZ – “GOOD GUY”

GUCCI MANE – “OFF THE BOAT”

XXXTENTACION FT. KANYE WEST – “ONE MINUTE”

PITBULL, LUDACRIS & PRINCE ROYCE – “QUIERO SABER”

LIL DURK – “I KNOW”

SADAT X & EL DA SENSEI – “XL”

JORJA SMITH – “THE ONE”

AGENT SASCO – “BANKS OF THE HOPE”

SWIFT – “ELEVATE”

20 BANDS – “PALACE WOLF”

