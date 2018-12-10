You Care: Offset Wants Cardi B Back

The saga that is the possibly doomed marriage of Offset and Cardi B continues. The Migos rapper took to Twitter, of course, to reveal that he misses Bardi.

“F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI,” tweeted Offset yesterday (Dec. 9) afternoon.

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Word is Offset has been fighting to stay married even before Cardi made her infamous announcement that they were kaput as a couple.

However, according to TMZ, Offset feels the odds are against him because the Internets is dragging for all the filth while Cardi B is always reading comments.

Speaking of, peep the slander in the gallery.