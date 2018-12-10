CLOSE
You Care: Offset Wants Cardi B Back

Please baby baby baby, please.

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The saga that is the possibly doomed marriage of Offset and Cardi B continues. The Migos rapper took to Twitter, of course, to reveal that he misses Bardi. 

“F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI,” tweeted Offset yesterday (Dec. 9) afternoon.

Word is Offset has been fighting to stay married even before Cardi made her infamous announcement that they were kaput as a couple.

However, according to TMZ, Offset feels the odds are against him because the Internets is dragging for all the filth while Cardi B is always reading comments.

