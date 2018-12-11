Vic Mensa Details Apologizing To XXXTentacion’s Mother

Vic Mensa drew the ire of many when he was critical of late rapper XXXTentacion during a freestyle at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. Recently, the Chicago rapper confirmed her apologized XXXTentacion’s mother for the ill-timed bars.

During his performance in the Cypher, Vic infamously took XXXTentacion fans to task for condoning his alleged domestic violence issues.

“I actually reached out to his mother personally,” Vic told the Breakfast Club, per Page Six. “We pre-tape those things. I didn’t know she would be there. At the end of the day, I do think that the conversation that I was trying to bring up and that I did bring up is a super necessary conversation.”

He added, “Maybe the way of going about it was not the best for the time, but I think the conversation is one that had to be had — talking about violence against women and misogyny in hip-hop, but particularly violence against women. I had a lot of people on the low reach out to me and thank me for that.”

Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Getty