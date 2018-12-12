What Jesse Palmer Said That Has Nicki Minaj Threatening To Sue [Video]

Nicki Minaj has threatened to sue Jesse Palmer of the Daily Mail for daring to report about her ex-con boyfriend. Maybe more interestingly, Palmer is a former New York Giants quarterback.

Says Deadspin:

You remember Jesse Palmer, right? Former Florida quarterback, bad NFL player, The Bachelor contestant, not Carson Palmer’s brother … you get the gist. Well, he currently hosts a fluffy news show for the Daily Mail called Daily Mail TV, and apparently he did something today to provoke the ire of rapper Nicki Minaj.

Oh right, so Nicki got big mad about something Palmer said on the aforementioned show. She took to Instagram and wrote, “You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmerYou just lied on me on nat’l TV & now you’re being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation🥳 #GoodFormVIDEO link in my bio. 😋”

While the Barbz proceeded to come for Palmer, under what could be considered her explicit directions no less, no one knew exactly what he said.

You going to jail 😂😂😂😂😂@JessePalmerTV — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2018

It turns out he reported on Nicki’s new felon bae with the extensive rap sheet and also mentioned her convicted child rapist brother Jelani Maraj (see the clip below).

Palmer did say she supported her brother, although she didn’t take the stand for him. However, that does not a defamation case make. Also, you most likely get a fine, not jail time for that.

Sounds like Nicki is focusing on the wrong things. No shots.

Photo: WENN