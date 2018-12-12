Mr. Glass Recruits “The Beast” To Do His Bidding In Latest Trailer to ‘Glass’

After the debacles that were The Village, The Happening, and The Last Airbender, M. Night Shyamalan regained a little respect in the game when he dropped the critically acclaimed sleeper hit of 2016, Split. One of the film’s standout moments (if not thee standout moment) was when it was revealed that the events of Split took place in the same cinematic world as one of M. Night’s earlier films, Unbreakable.

Since then fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up sequel and this past October we got our first look at the upcoming crossover event in the trailer for Glass. Now today we get a brand new trailer in which we witness Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass manipulate the beast that is James McAvoy to do his bidding.

Finding themselves in a psychiatric ward or an institution of some kind, Bruce Willis (David Dunn), Samuel L. Jackson (Mr. Glass), and James McAvoy (The Beast) are forced to believe that they are everyday human beings, nothing more. Knowing there’s more to them than meets the eye, Mr. Glass enlists the talents of The Beast to break them out and show the world that they’re on a whole ‘nother level than the average man. Seems like official tissue.

Check out the trailer for Glass below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops in January.