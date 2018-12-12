‘Black Panther’ Named Best Film By African American Film Critics Association

The praise for Black Panther continues. The Marvel masterpiece recently received one of the most prestigious honors for the year.

As per Deadline the star-studded film hit it big with the African American Film Critics Association. Black Panther won three awards including “Best Film,” “Best Director” for Ryan Coogler and “Best Song” for “All The Stars” featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

This critical acclaim should not come as a surprise though. Originally released on February 16 the blockbuster opened with $242 million in ticket sales over President’s Day Weekend. Since then it has grossed over 700 million dollar domestically which makes it the third movie to pass that rare benchmark.

Other noteworthy pictures with cultural relevance were awarded including BlacKkKlansman (“Best Actor” – John David Washington), Support The Girls (“Best Actress” – Regina Hall), If Beale Street Could Talk (“Best Supporting Female Actress” – Regina Hall) and The Hate U Give (“Best Supporting Male Actor” – Russell Hornsby). The association also announced their top 10 films of 2018 which included Black Panther, Quincy and Sorry to Bother You. You can view the full list below.

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

A Star is Born (Warner Bros. Studios)

Quincy (Netflix)

Roma (Netflix)

Blindspotting (Lionsgate)

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Widows (20th Century Fox)

The AAFCA actively reviews cinema at-large, with a particular emphasis on films which include the Black experience. The organization creates a platform for movies with universal appeal to the African-American community, while highlighting films produced, written, directed and starring, persons from the African Diaspora.

Photo: Marvel Studios