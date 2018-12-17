R. Kelly Hires Alleged Mistress’ Divorce Lawyer To Combat Her Ex-Husband’s Lawsuit

R. Kelly‘s legal struggles continue to mount but he’s going on the defensive against the ex-husband of a woman who is an alleged mistress. However, Kelly hired the woman’s divorce lawyer to battle the ex’s lawsuit after he claimed that the R&B singer broke up his marriage and gave her an STD.

The Blast reports:

On December 12, Kenny Bryant — the Mississippi sheriff suing Kelly for allegedly having an affair with his wife — filed court docs demanding the singer’s lawyer, Felecia Perkins, be disqualified from continuing to work with Kelly on the case.

Bryant explains Perkins is the same divorce lawyer who represented his ex-wife Asia Bryant-Childress. He says Perkins worked on his divorce settlement, including the property agreement and financial split.

Further, Bryant claims Perkins is a witness in the case because of her position as Childress’ divorce attorney.

Bryant claims, “In the course of her representation of Ms. Childress, Ms. Perkins would have participated in conversations with her client and others about the circumstances leading up to and resulting in her desire to end her marriage to Mr. Bryant.”

The outlet adds that the divorce lawyer’s knowledge of the case on all sides should be grounds to have her removed from all matters involving the lawsuit.

The judge overseeing the case has not yet ruled.

