Black Eyed Peas ft. Nas “Back 2 HipHop,” Lil Jon ft. Kool-Aid Man “All I Really Want For Christmas” & More | Daily Visuals 12.18.18

Last week Nas and Swizz Beatz linked up for a mesmerizing visual in “Echo” and today the Queensbridge king returns to assist The Black Eyed Peas on one of their tracks.

In the CGI backed visuals to “BACK 2 HIPHOP” the three man group don old school Hip-Hop clothes and gold while Nas’s verse features a rapping sphinx a la I Am…’s album cover. Pretty clever way to include Nas in the video.

Lil Jon meanwhile comes out of hiding and links up with Kool-Aid Man to get in the Christmas spirit in the clip to “All I Really Want For Christmas.” Whose idea was this?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YBN Nahmir featuring Wiz Khalifa, O.T. Genasis, and more.

THE BLACK EYED PEAS FT. NAS – “BACK 2 HIPHOP”

LIL JON FT. KOOL-AID MAN – “ALL I REALLY WANT FOR CHRISTMAS”

YBN NAHMIR FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “CAKE”

O.T. GENASIS – “BAE”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “DON’T TELL ME IT CAN’T BE DONE”

SURVE FT. TINMAN3K – “FOUND MY WAY”

12HONCHO – “DEPRESSED”

CUZ LIGHTYEAR – “BACC ON MY BS”

YOUNG FRESH – “BREAKING MY HEART”