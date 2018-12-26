Juelz Santana’s Probation To Include Drug Testing

Juelz Santana will have to submit to multiple drug tests after he completes his 27-month sentence. The Dipset rapper will have to be on his best behavior once he gets his freedom back.

Reports TMZ:

We got our hands on the terms of Santana’s supervised release and he’ll have to submit to a drug test within 15 days of tasting freedom … according to the docs. He’ll also have at least 2 more drug tests to complete … the timing of those will be determined by his probation officer.

We broke the story … the Dipset MC was sentenced to 27 months behind bars in his airport drug case. In addition to the testing, Juelz will have to enter a drug treatment program once he gets out.

Juelz, who recently got engaged, got to spend the holidays at home. There is still no proper surrender date.

