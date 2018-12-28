Kendrick Lamar & SZA Settle Lawsuit Over “All the Stars” Video

It seems Top Dawg Entertainment got caught with their paws in the cookie jar. Two of their top artists have cut a check to avoid the court room.

In February artist Lina Iris Viktor claimed Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed an act of blatant thievery with the visual treatment for their “All the Lights”. The music video from the Black Panther The Album featured stunning iconography that was almost identical to her paintings Constellations I, Constellations II, and Constellations III (you can view her work here). To make things even more dubious Viktor claims Marvel had contacted her directly in 2016 to license her works but she declined their offer.

The appropriation in question can be found starting at the 3:00 minute mark where she claims the video features a “unique look and feel” and “copyrightable elements” of her art. She specifically points to the gold symmetrical symbols and various beasts of fantasy lore featured on a black background.

As spotted on Vulture the two headliners filed paperwork in July requesting the judge bar Viktor to receive any earnings from the soundtrack. According to Pitchfork as of December 21 they have settled the case for an undisclosed amount. The music website has reached out to TDE but they declined comment.

