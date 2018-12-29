State Property “2K18 Freestyle,” Jacquees “MIA” & More | Daily Visuals 12.28.18

While Meek Mill got the city of Philly buzzing something serious right now, it seems like the perfect time for it’s OG rap group State Property to re-emerge and get some well deserved shine.

This time around we get some rock hard bars from the likes of Peedi Crack, Freeway and Young Chris who turn a basement into a rapping cipher for the clip to “2K18 Freestyle.”

Down in Miami Jacquees continues to make his case for the king of R&B as he seduces some attractive young women in South Beach for his visual to “MIA.” Will he get banned from R&B before being crowned king? Let us know your thoughts.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay, Fokis and Oh No, and more.

STATE PROPERTY – “2K18 FREESTYLE”

JACQUEES & BIRDMAN – “MIA”

YBN NAHMIR & YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – “PORCHES IN THE RAIN”

FOKIS & OH NO – “PRACTICE PATIENCE”

DEUCE ECLIPSE & J.LATELY FT. ZION I – “SUN TURNS GREY”