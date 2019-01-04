R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager Claims He Blocked Cheeks Offer From R-Uh

R. Kelly‘shistory of being a Pervy McPeverston is examined in a major way by way of the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R.Kelly. A former tour manager of the Pied Pedo of R&Pee claims that R-Uh offered his body to him and said that was just one part of what he witnessed.

Sitting down with Domenick Nati, Demetrius Smith says that he helped the singer get on his way in the mid-eighties and apparently witnessed some of the explosive allegations that swirl about Kelly now. But what will certainly turn even more heads is Smith saying that Kelly apparently tried to use his allegedly creepy tactics on men as well as girls and women.

“He got some freaky ways, I believe. He showed his ass to me, and I turned it down,” Smith says. “I thought he was playing. As you look up and see sh*t now, he wasn’t playing,” he said.

Smith says of the moment that in this episode that allegedly took place in the early 1990s, he met with a pair of young women. After the women left, Smith says Kelly came into his room nude and apparently offered up himself. Smith said he initially played along, for some reason, but said nothing came of it.

Listen to Demetrius Smith speak with Domenick Nati about R. Kelly below.

