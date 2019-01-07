Police Arrest 2 Black Men Linked To Murder Of Jazmine Barnes #JazmineBarnes

The senseless killing of 7-year-old Texas girl Jazmine Barnes inspired a rash of discussion about race relations and gun violence when it was thought that the suspect was a white man who carried out the crime. Two Black men were arrested in connection to Barnes’ death in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

Local outlet ABC13.com reports:

An investigation tip led authorities to 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. who has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting and a second suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the tip, authorities say, and Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident. He later reportedly admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Black appeared in court just before 5 a.m. Sunday. During court, it was revealed the suspects learned they had fired into the wrong vehicle after watching the news.

Documents also revealed sources stated the suspected vehicle in the deadly shooting was not the red pickup truck, and that Black was driving a rental vehicle of unknown description.

According to a judge, Black returned the vehicle after the shooting and got a new rental – which he was driving at the time of the arrest.

As stated in reports and accounts from police, Larry Woodruffe, the second suspect in the case, is believed to be the shooter.

Funeral services for Barnes will take place on Tuesday (Jan. 8).

Photo: Getty