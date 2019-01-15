The Weekend “Lost In The Fire,” R.A. The Rugged Man “The Return” & More | Daily Visuals 1.14.19

Last week The Weeknd had social media a buzzin’ thanks to what appeared to be a subliminal at the king of the north, Drake on his latest cut “Lost In The Fire” and now we have a video to accompany the controversial song.

For his clip to “Lost In The Fire” The Weeknd gets real artsy with it and finds himself accompanied by a moving sculpture while incorporating some flowers and monsters in the joint. It was interesting to say the least though no signs of anymore Drake shade. No dead owl or anything.

R.A. The Rugged Man meanwhile gets his Red Dead Redemption on and looks ready to ride on anyone 1800’s style for his visual to “The Return.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk, Conway The Machine, and more.

THE WEEKND & GESAFFELSTEIN – “LOST IN THE FIRE”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – “THE RETURN”

LIL DURK – “HABITS”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “FENTANYL”

PROBLEM – “I’M COOL”

JORDAN HOLLYWOOD – “EXPLOSION”

LIL KEED – “IT’S UP FREESTYLE”

ZAK ABEL FT. SAWEETIE – “YOU COME FIRST”

LORD FELIX – “NOTHING”

AKBAR V – “CHOICES”

JBAN$2TURNT – “GET THAT BAG”