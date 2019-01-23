Instagram Says It Is Not Limiting Your Posts’ Reach In Lenghty Twitter Response

If your one of the many users who feel like your latest selfie, food flick or ridiculous meme isn’t getting any attention, you are not alone. Yesterday (Jan. 22) on Twitter, Instagram denied it was limiting the reach of users posts.

There is a good chance you seen one of the many memes claiming that only 7 percent of your followers seeing your posts which has been floating around the social media platform is nothing but “copypasta” according to Instagram. Normally false information as such usually justs goes by the way-side, but in this case, it became big enough that the Facebook-owned platform had to address it.

Instagram took to its official Twitter account and issued a lengthy statement in a series of Tweets denying limiting posts and breaking down its algorithm. It claims the posts that show up in your feed are determined by the posts and accounts you engage with the most and other contributing factors. Instagram also adds they made no changes to the algorithm and never hide posts from people you’re following all you have to do is keep scrolling.

That algorithm still a bit shaky honestly, we just want our chronological feeds back. You can read Instagram’s statement below.

We’ve noticed an uptick in posts about Instagram limiting the reach of your photos to 7% of your followers, and would love to clear this up. — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019

We have not made any recent changes to feed ranking, and we never hide posts from people you're following – if you keep scrolling, you will see them all. Again, your feed is personalized to you and evolves over time based on how you use Instagram.✌️ — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019

—

Photo: picture alliance / Getty