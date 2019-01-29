You Care: Blac Chyna and Struggle Boyfriend Kid Buu Get In Violent Fight In Hawaii

It was all good just a couple of days ago when Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Kid Buu were stuntin’ on the ‘Gram while on vacation in Hawaii. However, since then the couple reportedly got into a violent fight with each other.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told at around 5 AM, Chyna and Kid Buu were in their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument. We’re told Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating, and just before 7 AM it turned violent.

We’re told Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and our sources say he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.

Someone called 911, and cops and paramedics arrived on scene.

Chyna was not taken to the hospital and, as far as we know, no one was seriously hurt.

To be clear, no one deserves to get choked out, or scratched. That said, these two deserve each other, no?

Seems like Kid Buu has had enough.