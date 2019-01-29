CLOSE
You Care: Blac Chyna and Struggle Boyfriend Kid Buu Get In Violent Fight In Hawaii

Can't make this stuff up.

Blac Chyna and Kid Buu fight

Source: Splash News / Splash News

It was all good just a couple of days ago when Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Kid Buu were stuntin’ on the ‘Gram while on vacation in Hawaii. However, since then the couple reportedly got into a violent fight with each other. 

Reports TMZ:

We’re told at around 5 AM, Chyna and Kid Buu were in their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument. We’re told Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating, and just before 7 AM it turned violent.

We’re told Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and our sources say he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her. 

Someone called 911, and cops and paramedics arrived on scene.  

Chyna was not taken to the hospital and, as far as we know, no one was seriously hurt.

To be clear, no one deserves to get choked out, or scratched. That said, these two deserve each other, no?

Seems like Kid Buu has had enough.

Sending Positive Vibes 2019

Blac Chyna

