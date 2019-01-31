CLOSE
6 Things We Learned from Blueface on ‘The Breakfast Club’

The LA rapper talk music, sports, and money with the Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy in the AM.

Blueface on The Breakfast Club

Blueface‘s been making noise for a hot second already and with established artists like Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock being the City of Angels most well-known representatives of this generation, Blueface is looking to add his name to that list.

Today the Cash Money West young gun stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about why he chose to become a rapper over chasing his dreams of becoming a star quarterback, linking with Wack 100 and what he’s doing with his rap money.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Blueface on The Breakfast Club.

 

Yo it’s mad cold son

1. Spreading The Word

Blue confirms that when he started rapping he used to drive to different high schools to get on top of his car and rap so everyone can get familiar with him. FYI, he’s only 20-years-old so don’t think he was on some R. Kelly ish.

Blueface , Daily Visuals , The Breakfast Club

