Travis Scott “Can’t Say,” Derek King “Tetris” & More | Daily Visuals 2.5.19

While Travis Scott’s much talked about Super Bowl performance only lasted one song with no Jordan shock drop at the end of it a la Justin Timberlake in SB 52, the Houston rapper’s fan base still rides with him regardless and his latest clip seems to acknowledge that.

In his clip to “Can’t Say” the rapper with his own Jordan line gets his Ruff Ryde on and rolls deep with a horde of helmet clad motorcycle riders backing him up. We see none of them have any of his exclusive Jordans so we ain’t hating.

Derek King meanwhile references a classic game not called Fortnite or Pokemon while finding himself the only man at an all female party in his clip to “Tetris.” Great game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Masego, Arin Ray, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT – “CAN’T SAY”

DEREK KING – “TETRIS”

MASEGO – “LAVISH LULLABY”

ARIN RAY – “RECKLESS”

NICK GRANT – “S2 CYPHER”

SOLDIER KIDD – “NO RAP CAP”

DOHDOLLARS FT. DQ ROGERS – “GAS PEDAL”

F.Y.I. – “SYS”