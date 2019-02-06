Big Boi ft. Sleepy Brown “Doin It,” Wifisfuneral & Robb Bank$ “Can’t Feel My Face” & More | Daily Visuals 2.6.19

Last Friday Big Boi unexpectedly dropped two new cuts and now we have a new video to one of those new tracks and already he’s coming through with a video in support of the surprise drops.

His new video for “Doin It” features a familiar face in Sleepy Brown playing the piano in the studio alongside Big Boi whenever he isn’t spending quality time with his wifey and their pup in a luxury setting. We actually mean a pup, not a son that one would refer to as a pup. Cute pup.

Back in the hood Wifisfuneral and Robb Bank$ push a pimped out ice cream truck where they serve some gangsta lean in their clip to “Can’t Feel My Face.” Whatever happened to that Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne duo album that was supposed to be dubbed Can’t Feel My Face?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kollision, BBG Baby Joe, and more.

BIG BOI FT. SLEEPY BROWN – “DOIN IT”

WIFISFUNERAL & ROBB BANK$ – “CAN’T FEEL MY FACE”

KOLLISION – “FREAKY GIRLS”

BBG BABY JOE – “NEXT”