Frank Robinson, MLB’s 1st Black Manager, Passes Away At 83

It’s a sad day for OG major league baseball fans. The great Frank Robinson, the MLB’s first Black manager, has passed away—he was 83.

Reports the New York Times:

Frank Robinson, the Hall of Fame outfielder who hit 586 home runs and became a racial pioneer as the first black manager in the major leagues, nearly three decades after Jackie Robinson broke modern baseball’s color barrier playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, died on Thursday at his home in Southern California. He was 83.

Major League Baseball reported the death but did not specify the cause. The Baltimore Sun recently reported that Robinson was in the late stages of a long illness.

Playing for 21 seasons, mostly with the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Robinson was the only winner of the Most Valuable Player Award in both the National and American Leagues.

Twenty-one, seasons. Think about that.

Rest in power Frank Robinson.