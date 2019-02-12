Cops Did Welfare Check On Chris Brown Thanks To Offset Beef

Chris Brown stays incorporating the struggle into his livelihood. The cops performed a wellness check on the R&B singer after he posted his address while inviting rapper Offset to the fade.

Seems like the streets and the po-po is watching.

While engaged in an online back and forth with Offset, Brown posted his actual address. Someone informed the authorities, and here we are.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … someone called LAPD saying they were scared and concerned for Chris’ well-being. Friday, he posted his San Fernando Valley address on IG — instantly giving not only Offset, but his more than 50 million followers, a road map to him.

We’re told cops showed up around 10:30 PM Friday and spoke to CB’s security, who said the singer’s fine and added there have been no issues with Offset. Sources say cops advised Chris’ team to remove the post that includes his home address, and it’s since been deleted.